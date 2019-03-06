Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, March 6.

A former Bradley University sorority house that hasn't been used much in seven years might see new life soon.

Eternal life is the hope of those who plan to use the house for its proposed new mission.

The Peoria-area chapter of Cru, a faith-based student organization, intends to relocate to 1004 N. Institute Place. The building just north of the Bradley campus once housed the local chapter of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Currently, Cru occupies rented space at 1218 W. Bradley Ave., along the southeast edge of the BU property.

The non-denominational group once known as Campus Crusade for Christ conducts weekly meetings and provides a place for college-age people of faith to congregate.

Bradley students are among Cru participants. So are students at Illinois Central College and other area higher-education locations, according to Steven Meyer, a Cru representative from Tremont.

"We're not trying to be a church," said Meyer, whose daughter is a Cru member. "We're trying to be an organization that really knows students and how to get them into a more Biblical world view, into a relationship with Jesus."

Cru has outgrown its current space, according to Meyer. The Institute Place property provides almost 4,900 square feet.

"A bigger building like this would really enhance our ministry," Meyer said.

That property was developed 101 years ago as a single-family residence. It became a sorority house in 1941 and 11 years later was remodeled into its current design.

In 2012, the Pi Phis moved to a newly constructed residence at 621 N. Institute Place.

Their former building can't be used for its former purpose, per revised municipal zoning regulations. The city Zoning Board of Appeals upheld that restriction in 2014.

Some Cru staff members can reside in the new headquarters, but student housing is prohibited. That appears to be fine with at least one neighbor.

"I think that the use and sale of this building has been a bit of a problem for the neighborhood since the sorority left," said Diana Stewart, who lives next door.

"As long as there is not a coming and going of students residing there and bringing in other students, it looks like a good idea to us," she said. "This seems like the most viable plan for that particular piece of property, which was kind of weird zoning to begin with."

Cru is seeking donations to help return the building to viability. Meyer estimated the cost of acquisition and repairs to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

Ideally, Cru could move into its new digs this autumn, according to Meyer. But 2020 might be more realistic.

"You've got to dream, right?" Meyer said. "I think it's been kind of a fun project. We'll take it one step at a time.

"From my standpoint, is God in this or not? If God is in it, the doors will open."