The Journal Star sent the following question to the 10 candidates for the Peoria City Council who will be on the ballot on April 2:

While public safety remains a priority for the city, the escalating cost of fire and police pensions has created a major conflict. How do you see resolving the need for public safety with city pensions that now take virtually all of the city's property tax revenue?

Candidates were limited to approximately 120 words in their replies. Candidate answers have been edited to meet space requirements when needed. The Journal Star will publish candidates' answers to a different question the next three Mondays leading up to the election of the five at-large council positions.

Here are the responses we received from eight candidates; Branden Martin and John Kelly did not respond.

Beth Jensen

Public safety is paramount to protecting the health, safety and welfare of our citizens. Structural reforms to the pension system are needed; along with priority-based budgeting and local economic growth. I have long advocated for and support the governor’s proposals last month to consolidate hundreds of Illinois public safety pension plans, including Peoria’s, and to give the fire and police pension boards more investment flexibility so that those pensions can realize greater gains. Spearheaded by Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes, these structural proposals provide for dramatic cost-savings and efficiency, and must be adopted as soon as possible. Locally, on an interim basis, priority-based budgeting is needed to review and rank every program and expenditure of the city.

Zach Oyler

The city, like other municipalities in Illinois, cannot afford the pension mandates, especially when you couple that with declining revenue from a contracting economy. We must change the types of pension plans and how they are managed. We must work together to push Springfield for pension reform. This isn't about reducing what employees and retirees have already accrued but stopping a level of benefits we cannot afford or sustain. We also need to take a hard look at how and where resources are deployed. We cannot just continue to operate status quo while ignoring the many advances in technology. We have to provide a more efficient government from how we manage capitol, to people, to processes. We also need an increased focus on programs that build relationships with citizens such as the resident officer program.

Rita Ali

Public safety is a basic need and we must adequately protect our citizens as a high priority. Simultaneously, we must address budget requirements for other city services. To accommodate both needs, the city must expand its tax base through economic development, increase revenues through external grant resources, and position itself to make discretionary payments to shrink the unfunded liability (by millions). To simplify, this is similar to paying off a 30-year mortgage in 15-years by making discretionary payments. On a short-term basis, pension contribution bonds may be necessary to address immediate needs. Also, the city must work in partnership with unions and state legislators toward long-term solutions to address pension costs and continue to retain and attract a quality workforce.

Sid Ruckriegel

The council has struggled with escalating costs of public safety for years. The recession of 2008 reduced property tax collections and consumers shifting to online options have further eroded sales tax revenues. Public safety capacity is essential but pension and legacy costs add 92 cents to every dollar paid to public safety professionals. Now fees on car crashes are proposed. Until recently, revenues from past fees coupled with harmful personnel and service reductions in city departments to balance the budget, but city deficits continued. Many of our public safety employees cost taxpayers $150,000/year or more while median household income in Peoria is only $47,000/year. The city cannot tax, fee, fine or charge its way to maintain current levels of service. Peoria’s public safety wages and pension costs must be renegotiated because Peorians simply cannot afford them anymore.

Peter Kobak

Police and firefighters are some of the most hard-working city staff with difficult jobs. We also know that affordable housing, economic opportunity, infrastructure, and the environment play critical roles in preventing crime and improving health and safety. I will use data and best practices to fund programs that address the many factors that undermine public safety in our neighborhoods. Paying our fire and police pensions is our constitutional duty to keep promises we’ve made to employees. I will work diligently alongside state representatives to advocate for pension reform that reduces costs without reducing benefits, such as consolidating Illinois’ 650 public safety funds or exploring alternative, sustainable, retirement financing models.

Beth Akeson

We cannot tax our way out of our current financial problems. Peoria’s revenue sources are shrinking while expenses and future obligations are growing. Until we see a turnaround in property value and people’s shopping patterns, we will have to cut expenses. This past October the council was briefed on a study of our fire and emergency response services. This study was to be presented during our Oct. 23, 2018, meeting, but was deferred to address issues regarding the data collection. The briefing in October revealed we could deliver equal service at a lower cost. When this study is officially released, the city council will have a better picture of what we must do to address our fiscal situation.

Aaron Chess

What I believe we we can do to help generate money into the city pension fund is to heavily enforce fines, especially for cellphone violations, and enforce fines for when motorists litter while driving. It is something that I believe could work and the money that is collected through those violations can be put aside for the public safety pension. That way we aren’t increasing taxes on our citizens, but we are collecting revenue based on fines that are given out to citizens who are breaking the law.

Andre Allen

As a city, we must generate new sources of revenue and grow our tax base to aid our pension obligations. My #RebootPeoria Platform proposes four initiatives that all aid in growing our tax base without raising taxes. My initiatives create new, higher paying jobs, increase home ownership, aid small business success, and encourage consumer spending. Together these initiatives will grow our income, sales, and property tax base, so we don’t need to make additional cuts to public safety. A safe Peoria is essential for both the retention and recruitment of residents and business to our city; which is why our city’s current trend of cutting public safety personnel for the sake of balancing the budget does not sit well with me.