I recently took my daughter, her boyfriend and my four grandchildren to the East Peoria IHOP. After we ate, I got the bill from the waitress and went to pay for our meal. While I was paying, another waitress came over and said that someone had already paid our bill. The waitress said that the woman that paid our bill said “that It was nice to see a family eating together.” I never saw who paid for our meal and I wanted to say thanks!

N.B. and family

Peoria

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.