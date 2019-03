PEORIA — A 76-year-old man told police that two adult sons might have stolen his bank card from his hospital room.

Tuesday, the man said the bank card vanished from among his belongings in his room at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, according to a Peoria police report. His two sons, both in their 30s, had gone through his belongings, according the report.

The bank account has since been closed. Detectives are reviewing the case.