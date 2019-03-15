Marriage licenses
Peoria County
Jonathan C. Duncan, 19; Ciera M. Utter, 24; both of Peoria.
Haley J. Kramer, 27; Tiffany R.M. Nolan, 26; both of Peoria.
Aaron L. Henry, 30; Alexandra N. Aguilera, 32; both of Manito.
Amy M. Carbonneau, 30, Peoria; Derek N. Knobeloch, 32, East Peoria.
Tristan A. Grice, 21; Tori J. Mills, 19; both of Pekin.
Clayton J. Leman, 25, Washington; Jessica R. Sauder, 24, Hanna City.
Colleen P. Nycz, 45; Michael W. Krey, 60; both of Bartonville.
Brien M. Dunphy, 53; Elizabeth A. Crider, 48; both of Peoria.
Tristan L. Glad, 20; Alivia J.R. Kneer, 20; both of Peoria.
Lindsey D. Bennett, 24; Todd W. Wilson, 33; both of Hanna City.
Tazewell County
Megan Arnold, 20; Alexis Freeman, 19; both Creve Coeur.
Kyle Baer, 26; Marina McDonald, 22; both Washington.
Larry Dodillet, 49; Sherrie Park, 41; both Pekin.
Klayton Fehr, 20; Megan Wagenbach, 22; both Tremont.
Ryne Gutierrez, 30, Creve Coeur; Maria Aguilar, 26, Peoria.
William Gregg, 58; Dawn Michelsen, 56; both East Peoria.
Lane Hamm, 29; Kimberly Shayne-Jackson, 31; both Pekin.
Casey Harris-Standridge, 30; Katelyn Sea, 29; both Pekin.
Kyle Hoeft, 24; Taylor Becker, 22; both Manito.
Josiah Ryken, 19; Isabel Thorpe, 20; both Morton.
Mason Schoch, 20; Samantha Gordon, 20; both Washington.
Steven Tassart, 44; Jessie-Rae Meyer, 28; both Pekin.
Joshua Thomas, 39; Jesse Caho, 33; both Mackinaw.
Joshua Zapata, 30, Pekin; Pamela Williamson, 38, South Pekin.
Woodford County
Jacob Edwards, 27, Roanoke; Alana Schlupp, 24, Eureka.
Darin Gallup, 48; Krista Carmody, 48; both Metamora.
Travis Savers, 28; Tammie Hodge, 24; both Kappa.
Joel Shoemaker, 34; Andrew McCurdy, 25; both Germantown Hills.
Jesse Stewart, 28; Breeze White, 23; both East Peoria.
Divorces
Peoria County
Pagan, Michael D. and Amy A.
Motteler, James and Mindy M.
Spencer, Crystal and Anthony
Patel, Bhavin and Shruti
Pinkston, Nicholas J. and Jennifer J.
Tazewell County
Arnold, Robert and Kathleen.
Boyd, John and Stacy.
Chance, Gary and Lindsay.
Edwards, Hugh II and Nicole.
Forney, Thomas and Jene.
Frantz, Lee and Haley.
Harris, Shawn and Amanda.
Hickerson, Justin and Samantha.
Juchems, Matthew and Lang, Betty.
Koehlhoeffer, David and Sherrill.
Little, Steven and Wendy.
Martin, Lamar and Kristina.
Moore, Philip and Amber.
Norton, Jeffrey and Rhiannon.
Paulson, Thomas and Hayley.
Petitt, Joshua and Galetti, Amber.
Ortega, Joseph and Lauren.
Ryia, Susan and Joseph.
Toothman, Jared and Michela.
Troup, Joshua and Tabitha.
Wass, Richard and Loulanda.
Woodford County
Crady, Tiffany and Jeremy.
Hartzell, Clinton and Nelson, Shelley.
Reason, Rodney and Jo.
Shelton, Mary and Hernandez, Joshua.