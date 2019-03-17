PEORIA — Bradley athletics administrators Brad Mitchell and Craig Dahlquist spent the last three days working on arranging potential charter flights to all the faraway cities where the Braves could have been sent in this week’s NCAA tournament.

So when Bradley was announced on the CBS-TV Selection Sunday show as headed to Des Moines, Iowa, an easy four-hour drive, all that preliminary work was scrapped.

“Now we’re going on a bus,” Mitchell said. “But I’m glad it’s close. A lot of our fans will be able to go.”

The 15th-seeded Braves (20-14) will face No. 2 seed Michigan State (28-6) at downtown Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in an NCAA first-round game. The Spartans won the Big Ten tournament on Sunday.

Ticket orders can be taken in person at the Bradley ticket office or on the phone at (309) 677-2625 until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The winner advances to Saturday’s second round against the winner of No. 7 seed Louisville and No. 10 seed Minnesota.

It will be Bradley’s first appearance in the Big Dance since 2006, when the 13th-seeded Braves upset Kansas and Pitt en route to the Sweet 16. BU is 11-8 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s just unreal,” said BU senior forward Luuk van Bree. “It’s a dream to be here on Selection Sunday and to be recognized around the country. It’s what we wanted to do since we came here.”

About 1,000 BU fans showed up Sunday afternoon at the Renaissance Coliseum main arena for a watch party to celebrate with the Braves as they sat together in front-row seats.

They didn’t have to wait long. When Bradley’s name popped up on the movie theater-sized screen as Michigan State’s opponent in the East Region, the Braves and their fans cheered loudly, drowning out the TV announcers’ voices.

“We put Bradley back on the map,” said BU senior forward Peter Hanley. “It’s cool to be back in the national conversation.”

Because several national bracketologists had predicted Bradley as a No. 15 seed in Des Moines at various points this past week, the matchup didn’t catch many observers by surprise when it was revealed.

But BU president Gary Roberts was a bit taken aback because Bradley Director of Athletics Chris Reynolds, an NCAA Selection Committee member, had been previously assigned as a committee representative to the Des Moines site. Generally, if a committee member’s school is playing at that site, the team goes elsewhere.

In this case, Reynolds said there were two reps headed to Des Moines.

“I’m really excited for our fans, who faithfully supported us through the ups and downs of this year,” Reynolds said. “For them to watch our team in the NCAA tournament is something I’m really excited about. They deserve this opportunity to watch their team on the biggest stage.”

It will come against one of college basketball’s most consistently successful programs. This is the 22nd consecutive NCAA tournament for Michigan State, which has reached nine Final Fours and has won two NCAA championships.

"It’s a tremendous, legendary program," said BU coach Brian Wardle. “A great opportunity for us to play against one of the better teams in the country. It’s a tough matchup, but everybody’s tough now.”

There have been eight upsets by No. 15 seeds in NCAA history. The most recent involved the Spartans. No. 15 Middle Tennessee beat No. 2 Michigan State in 2016.

“It’s time to add another chapter to our book and get a win against a great program,” said BU guard Darrell Brown. “They have a great coach and they’re on TV a lot. But at the same time, they have to play basketball the same way we do. It’s just basketball.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.