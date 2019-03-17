The Journal Star sent the following question to the 10 candidates for the Peoria City Council who will be on the ballot on April 2:

The poverty and unemployment numbers in Peoria ZIP code 61605 are well known. What specific plans have you for helping this part of town get back on its feet?

The Journal Star will publish candidate answers to two more questions over the next two weeks leading up to the election of five at-large council positions.

Here are the responses we received from the 10 candidates who were limited to approximately 120 words. Candidate answers have been edited to meet space requirements when needed.

Beth Jensen

We need to provide job training to the unemployed living on the south side by supporting and expanding the city’s Peoria Corps and Urban Agricultural Apprentice program, which provide basic soft and job skills training and placement to unemployed individuals living on the south side. Increase the city’s funding from the Southside Village TIF to outside organizations providing similar job skills training programs.

Utilize Opportunity Zones to attract business and encourage long-term investment. Focus on the CSO program to spur development of green economic sector. Promote and help facilitate small-scale development.

Establish a revolving fund to assist new homeowners with down payments. Develop a land banking program and develop an incentive program for individuals in homes and businesses on the south side.

Zach Oyler

Jobs ... Jobs ... Jobs ... We cannot improve the dynamics for minorities and minority-owned business without jobs and a focus on growing business in our community. The success of an area comes from personal income and growing the economy, which in turn allows municipal resources to be reinvested in neighborhood infrastructure.

Our strategy needs to be focused on bringing work to locations where people live and ensuring a readily qualified and trained work force. Part of this plan is a focus on partners like Economic Development Commissions, Chambers of Commerce, etc., working with us to determine the specific employee training needed in our region to attract employers and, taking it a step further, help create and grow those programs. We also need a redevelopment plan for challenged areas of the city.

Rita Ali

Disparity anywhere in our city is a threat to prosperity and safety everywhere in our city. To address the socioeconomic conditions within 61605, we must invest in the people and the environment there.

I will work with key stakeholder organizations and leaders to increase the education and skills of residents to equip them with a credential beyond high school and match them with livable wage jobs.

I will also engage the south side alumni, the many people of all races who grew up or lived on the south side at one time and still care about its well-being. These individuals, who now live all over the city and country, can invest in various projects to revitalize the area they still love.

Sid Ruckriegel

Let’s be honest, the best tool to repair and reverse multi-generational poverty is a decent job. It is imperative that we connect available jobs in our community with practical job training, transportation and support programs. Programing for careers should expose young school kids to local jobs, employers and college-assisted training.

As an entrepreneur, and a job creator, I know firsthand how Peoria can lead this endeavor. Through Align Peoria (alignpeoria.org), I connected Manual High students to a paid internship at a Peoria employer. In January 2019, eight students began a paid five-month internship through this initiative in partnership with Peoria Public Schools, a job training center, and an area employer willing to demonstrate that such alignments are possible, and in fact successful.

Peter Kobak

Every election cycle, candidates repeat: "Economic development, growth, and jobs." Yet, our poverty rate is higher today (21.7 percent) than in the year 2000 (18.8 percent). I’m advocating for EQUITY in development. This requires asking: “How can economic growth consider the needs of our poorest neighbors?”

Here is how we can do that: Leverage partnerships with large institutions for reinvestment in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods; community benefit agreements made between developers and residents to incorporate the community’s needs; inclusionary zoning that requires developers who build housing to reserve a portion of their units at an affordable rate; public and private land trusts so organizations strategically hold vacant land and move it to owners that want to reinvest in the community.

Branden Martin

As part of my work force improvement initiative program, I plan to work with community leaders and businesses to develop a program that helps assist all residents of Peoria, including 61605. Peoria needs a program that allows easy access to the tools necessary to receive the training needed for jobs relevant to society today.

John Kelly

Not only are poverty and unemployment numbers in 61605 unacceptable, population and investment numbers are negative as well. That ZIP code used to be home to over 50,000 Peorians, versus about 14,000 today. There has been white and black flight together, fleeing this difficult area.

What to do? Incentivize investment and middle-class re-population into 61605. How? Primarily through a tax abatement program. Using tax abatement, no taxing body collects real estate taxes on any improvement made in the tax abatement area. These abatements last for 10 years, starting when a new improvement is made. Such programs always work — at no cost to City Hall or other taxing bodies, like our school district. Tax abatement will recreate a prosperous 61605.

Beth Akeson

The Peoria Journal Star requested responses to several questions related to this one which I answered at length. I urge your readers to go online and read my WRITTEN answers. The link can be found here: https://www.pjstar.com/news/20190130/listen-peoria-city-council-candidate-beth-akeson.

Aaron Chess

This topic hits close to home because I was born and raised and, still to this day, reside on the south side, where these issues have been going on for quite some time. Our leaders have failed to come up with a plan of action to handle this situation.

My plans to get communities like the south side, North Valley, and East Bluff back on its feet are to partner with a variety of organizations to get our men and women the necessary skills and training in the area of trades and vocational so that they can become entrepreneurs and open up their own shops in areas that have been suffering for so long.

Opportunities are what people need in these areas of town, and once we are able to put our men and women back to work, then that will start generating revenue in our communities. I also plan to continue to sit down with business leaders to come up with a plan to invest in local grocery stores.

Andre Allen

To lower unemployment rates and reduce poverty, we must focus on creating fair wage employment opportunities while providing the education, training, and essential skills necessary to fill these jobs.

Through community partnerships and collaboration, I plan to focus on growing our technology sector in Peoria with education and workforce development. Technology based careers provide stable incomes and transferable skills for a lifelong profession. These are the type of careers needed to close the poverty gap in 61605 and keep our workforce employed.

I plan to provide educational and vocational training opportunities to our citizens in 61605 that pipeline into Peoria’s three core industries: manufacturing, health care, and technology. This will be essential to targeting poverty and lowering unemployment.