HENRY — There appeared to be more questions than answers Monday at a public meeting on a proposed senior living home being considered for development at the southeast edge of Henry.

The city had published a notice stating the meeting would be “for the purpose of answering questions from members of the public regarding the development of the Oakfield Estates Senior Living Home to be located at 1348 Bryan St. The property owner and the project developer will be available to answer questions.”

But the Chicago-area developer wasn't there. The current owner, a separate development group headed by city engineer Judd Giffin, wasn't prepared to answer questions about the proposed facility as he had expected the meeting to be focused more narrowly on water runoff issues.

“I thought we were going to be addressing drainage tonight,” said Giffin, who is also the manager of Blu Development Group LLC. “I apologize. I don’t have all the answers on this.”

Separately, a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing on a plat change related to the project will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The project envisioned by North Arrow Partners of Villa Park would be a 30-unit, 29,970-square-foot building located on four acres bordered by Bryan and Conrad Streets and an alley extending from Darrell St., according to drawings shown at the meeting. The property is part of a 32-acre parcel called Eagle Valley Estates where Blu has been trying to foster residential development for several years.

“North Arrow Partners is a full architectural and general contracting firm specializing in innovative multifamily communities,” the company says on its website. “From new construction to renovation upgrades, we approach all of our work—and partnerships—with technical mastery informed by sound principles and imaginative design.”

Mayor Doug Wilson began the meeting, which was attended by about 40 people, by describing the facility as “a condo-type setup.” That led to questions about whether the units would be owned or rented, which appeared to be uncertain until Alderman Jeff Bergfeld arrived later.

“These are not condominiums. They’re rental units,” said Bergfeld, who noted there would be 26 one-bedroom units and four with two bedrooms. “They’re like individual apartments.”

They would be “independent living senior apartments,” according to documents filed in connection with the ZBA hearing. There would be no special senior-related services offered to occupants, said Alderman Dan Keith.

“It is not a nursing home or assisted living,” Keith said . “It is just a senior living community.”

In response to questions about whether it would be “low income housing,” officials repeatedly insisted it would not. But they also acknowledged there would be an income cap as well as an age requirement, though no one knew what the income cap would be.

“You can’t make over so much money, and you have to be 55,” Wilson said.

It’s a “federally enticed project” offering tax breaks to the developer, said Giffin. Some funding would come through the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Bergfeld said.

Given the age requirement, would children be allowed to live there? What about pets, which are often dear to the hearts of seniors? And would certain disabled people under 55 be eligible, as is the case in some projects?

Those were among the questions that appeared to have no certain answers. Wilson promised to have them at the ZBA hearing, along with the income cap.

“We’ll have that for Thursday,” he said.

The project could be a boon for the city, Wilson indicated. It would represent about $4 million in economic development, provide 16 – 18 months of construction jobs, and help the city improve infrastructure in that area, he added

“It’s been a long time coming,” Wilson said. “I’ve been in town for 20 years, mayor for six and a half. I’ve never seen, in my time here, a major development project. It’s very hard to get them.”

