Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, March 20.

The Hungry Moose is coming into town. And it's bringing massive pork tenderloins and hubcap-sized pancakes, too.

The breakfast-and-lunch-centric restaurant at 4808 W. Farmington Road in Limestone Township is taking over vacant space at 3000 N. Sterling Ave. in Central Peoria.

Until last November, that location was the 20-year home of Bogie's Bar and Grill. It provided the perfect place for the Hungry Moose to increase its footprint, according to owner Chad Zike, who purchased the business about three years ago.

"It got to the point where our place is so small, on weekends people can't get in right away," Zike said. "People stopped coming out because of that.

"We just saw the need to expand and have a larger dining room. ... We saw an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

The current Hungry Moose closed for good St. Patrick's Day. The new location is expected to open by early-to-mid-April at the earliest, according to Zike.

Also changing will be the restaurant's business hours. It will become close to a 24-hour operation.

The new Moose probably will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. weekdays, Zike said. Saturday hours are expected to be 6 a.m. until 2 a.m., Sundays from 6 a.m. until midnight.

On Farmington Road, the Moose usually closed about 2 p.m., with an 8 o'clock closing time Friday and Saturday nights.

A menu expansion also is planned. The restaurant's signature tenderloins and breakfast food will remain, but appetizers and other supper items are to be added.

Bogie's bar is to stay in place, although the rest of the restaurant is being remodeled, according to Zike.

Another, louder remnant of Bogie's is expected to become part of the new Moose, too. Zike intends to play host to live music each Saturday night.

"A lot of people tell me they're excited about that," Zike said. "They can't wait to play there.

"I think we're just really excited to be able to bring this type of environment, a family-friendly restaurant, and still offer some amenities of the nightlife."

