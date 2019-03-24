U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, issued this statement: “Attorney General Barr has the authority to make the full Mueller findings public with minimal redactions. He must do so as quickly as possible. The ‘summary’ document he provided today creates more questions than it answers, particularly with respect to obstruction of justice by the President. The American people — who for two years have waited patiently for the Mueller investigation to conclude — deserve the full truth in Special Counsel Mueller’s own words.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, issued the following statement on Sunday: “The conclusion of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation is a complete and total vindication of President Trump on the issue of Russian collusion. Mueller’s report found no evidence of criminal activity or intent on behalf of President Trump or his campaign. Robert Mueller’s investigation included 19 federal prosecutors, issued over 2,800 subpoenas, spent millions of taxpayer money and had an active grand jury. With the report finally completed, it is now time for the Democrats and the country to move on. The American people want us to focus our energy on important legislative issues such as infrastructure funding, international trade, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and career technical education for our workforce.”