PEORIA — Joe Buckner, director of engineering at AutonomouStuff, the Morton firm that develops software and engineering services for driverless vehicles, will speak at the Peplow Pavilion of the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Bradley University campus at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The program is presented by the Bradley Institute for Innovation through Collaboration.

In this presentation, Buckner, a former electrical engineering student at Bradley, charts the trajectory of autonomy from its historical roots to the company he works for today, a global leader in the autonomous mobility industry.