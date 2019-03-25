MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Steven Amstutz, 36, Morton; Julia Siegfriedt-Wilson, 30, Chicago.
Zackery Beaver, 21; Billie Reese, 19; both Pekin.
Jame Cisneros, 23; Ashley Bomhold, 23; both East Peoria.
Austin Smith, 28; Robin Plummer, 26; both Pekin.
Tyler Whitby-Flanagan, 20; Makenna Nyberg, 18; both Pekin.
Jesse Travis, 51; Angela Krus, 48; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Philipp Wuthrich, 32, Chicago; Leah Knapp, 21, Carlock.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Hartzell, Clinton and Nelson, Shelby.
Whelchel, Heather and Harry Jr.
Wright, Mollie and Bradley.