PEORIA — A loud fracas erupted on the East Bluff when two house guests refused to remove their shoes, prompting neighbors to call police.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of North Prospect Road on a complaint of loud arguing inside a house, according to a Peoria police report. As officers arrived, a man and a woman burst out the front door, "yelling hysterically"' the report stated.

Police separated the two, then questioned them, along with a man and woman inside the residence. According to their statements, one of the women is 32 and lives there, while the other is a 28-year-old who was visiting from out of town.

The two 29-year-old men live in Peoria and dropped by for a visit. One said he "messes around" with the home's resident, while his friend "was supposed to hook up" with the other woman, the report stated.

But the gathering turned sour shortly after the men arrived. The resident asked them to remove their shoes, but they refused, the report said. One of the men said he wanted to keep his shoes on "because there was no carpeting in the house," the report stated.

All four agreed that the resident got mad and raised her voice. But then the stories diverged according to gender.

The women said that one of the men dropped his phone, but the men said the resident whacked it out of his hand, according to the report. When the phone hit the floor, the screen cracked, and the owner demanded the resident — the woman with whom he "messes around" — give him $50 for repairs, the report stated.

The women told police that the phone-dropper began to "tear up the house," including pulling a TV off a wall mount, the report said. However, the men said the resident was the one who tore up the house before she pulled out a knife and made threats, the report stated.

Because of the conflicting stories, officers could not determine any probable cause for any arrest.