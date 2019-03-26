TREMONT – Tazewell County Resource Centers Inc. will have a spring fashion show at 12:30 p.m. March 30 in front of Christopher & Banks in the Northwoods Mall in Peoria.

For the third year in a row, Christopher & Banks has partnered with TCRC to provide a platform for individuals with developmental disabilities to “walk the runway” and fashion new clothing lines from the store.

“We are so proud of the individuals that we serve at TCRC and are excited that this spring fashion show continues to grow in partnership with Christopher & Banks,” said Jamie Durdel, TCRC’s President & CEO. “This year, we have 25 runway models that will have the opportunity to show off some great spring clothing.”

Tazewell County Resource Centers, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit social service agency serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and visual impairment in central Illinois.