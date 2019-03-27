PEORIA — Volunteers will be going door to door Sunday afternoon to collect donations for the annual Foodshare Canathon.

The event, in its 35th year, is the flagship event for the Peoria Area Anti-Hunger Coalition.

Volunteers will collect bags of canned and non-perishable food items, like canned meats, fruits, vegetables, peanut butter, soups, pasta and cereals. Donation bags were included in Monday's Journal Star.

Door-to-door collection will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout the region. Volunteers can contact Pepper Bauer, (309) 697-5762 or (309) 657-5726, to sign up and coordinate their own pick-up team. They may also email pepperbauer@att.net.

Volunteers may also meet at collection kick-off points in Peoria at the back entrance to the United Presbyterian Church at 2400 W. Northmoor Road, or at the Bartonville Christian Church, 4900 Pfeiffer Road.

Donation bins will also be in place at area Kroger stores through April 12. They will also be available at participating Subway restaurants, Peoria fire stations and at WBNH Radio in Pekin.

Direct, monetary donations to the charity may also be mailed to 9908 Indian Ridge Court, Edwards, IL 61528.