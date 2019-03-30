COLCHESTER — Ann Knowles remembers Gerald Ellis as kind-hearted. Generous. And, ultimately, altruistic.

Ellis — who years ago left his McDonough County native area to become an Illinois State Police trooper near Chicago — was killed early Saturday while on duty.

According to the State Police, Ellis' westbound squad car was struck head-on about 3:30 a.m. by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 in Green Oaks, located in Lake County.

Ellis was transported from I-94, also known as the Tri-State Tollway, to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. There, shortly after 4 a.m., the 36-year-old was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The wrong-way driver also was killed, according to the State Police. The driver's name was not released. An investigation was ongoing.

Married with two children, Ellis was based at State Police District 15 in Downers Grove. He became the second state trooper in three days to be killed in a vehicle accident.

"From what I understand, he put his vehicle in harm's way to protect people behind him," Knowles said Saturday night. "That wouldn't surprise me. He would be that selfless."

It also would be in keeping with what Knowles remembered about Ellis, whom she and others called "Jerry."

For years, Ellis' family resided next door to Knowles and hers in rural Colchester, about five miles west of Macomb.

Ellis was friends with Knowles' daughter Amanda Runner. They were members of the Colchester High School graduating class of 2002.

Before she retired, Knowles was an agriculture teacher at Colchester and at West Prairie High School in Sciota. That school was the product of a 2003 merger between the Colchester and Northwestern districts.

"Real polite. A nice young man," Scott Sullivan, the West Prairie principal, said about Ellis.

Said Knowles: "He was a good student, very conscientious and always was a high achiever. But he also had a lot of friends. He was a friend to everyone.

"He crossed all the barriers. He didn't just hang out with the popular kids or the sports kids."

Knowles related a story about a blood drive the Colchester chapter of the National Honor Society sponsored. Ellis was one of the driving forces behind it, apparently.

"He was the kind of person who always was looking for a way to help other people," Knowles said.

That desire helped lead Ellis to pursue police work, evidently.

As a youth, Ellis was a member of the Macomb Police Department Explorers post.

Ellis graduated from Western Illinois University and was an intern for the State Police district based in Macomb before he became a full-time trooper 11 years ago. The U.S. Army veteran also served in Iraq.

Early in his State Police career, Ellis was injured in an on-duty incident. An inattentive driver hit Ellis as he and other troopers were attempting to talk a man out of jumping off an overpass onto I-94.

The site wasn't far from where Ellis was killed Saturday. According to Knowles, Ellis was off work for several months because of his injuries but returned undaunted.

Recently, such incidents involving State Police troopers have been happening at a too-rapid pace.

On Thursday, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed near Freeport when she was struck by a semitrailer truck. Jones-Story was outside her squad car, inspecting a commercial vehicle parked along U.S. Route 20.

Ellis was the third trooper killed and 16th struck by a vehicle this year. In 2018, eight troopers were struck.

"I ask everyone to consider the fragility of life each and every time you get behind the wheel of a vehicle," State Police Director Brendan Kelly said during a news conference Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kelly also heralded Ellis as a hero.

"This loss is bitter salt in an open wound," the Tribune quoted Kelly as saying. "How many of these tragedies have to occur at the hands of drivers making dangerous choices behind the wheel?"

As far as Knowles is concerned, the most recent State Police tragedy was one too many.

"I'm pretty heartbroken," Knowles said. "People who knew Jerry well are pretty shaken by all of this.

"I don't think Jerry had an enemy. I don't think a person who knew Jerry didn't love him."

Nick Vlahos can be reached at 686-3285 or nvlahos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @VlahosNick.