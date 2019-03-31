Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

High chair and pack-and-play: Needed for a low-income grandmother raising her 8-month-old grandson. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Furniture, bed, dresser, living room and kitchenware: Needed for low-income single mothers who are moving from a transitional shelter to new apartments. Call Stephanie at PCCEO Early Head Start, 495-5254.

Refrigerator: Needed for low-income parent. Call Kim at PCCEO Early Head Start, 671-3960, Ext. 211.

Couch, love seat, gas stove, washer and dryer and a refrigerator: Needed for a low-income parent. Call Kim at PCCEO Early Head Start, 671-3960, Ext. 211.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support of the Heart of Illinois 211 Information and Referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.