Recently while shopping at Kroger in Morton, a young lady employee asked if she could help me with my shopping, as I use a walker and walk along quite slowly. She got everything for me that I wanted. When I went to pay, she left me and I paid it with my Kroger credit card. As I neared my car, she came running and said I left a $20 bill in there and she was bringing out to me. I thought it was unusual as I paid it with my credit card. She insisted I take it, so I did. The next week I saw her again. I asked her if she or Kroger were responsible for giving me that $20 and she said yes, as they thought it would be a good idea as a Christmas gift for me. I failed to get her name. I am on a fixed income and it really came in handy.

W.K.

Morton

