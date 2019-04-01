Next time you see a smiling face collecting cash in a canister, beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

That’s the caution of Lesley Matuszak, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria. Five times over the past year, the name of her organization has been used for a simple but effective scam: two young men set up a table at local Walmart stores and ask for donations in jar — and then blow.

We’re not talking about chump change. Matuszak believes that $7,000 has been taken via the ruse.

Not only have donors been ripped off, but so has Boys and Girls Clubs. The organization itself never sets up tables and solicits contributions. But as part of her job, she’ll often encourage friends (old and new) to support Boys and Girls Clubs.

“Oh, I do,” she’ll sometimes hear in horror. “I gave $100 at Walmart the other day.”

Then she has the sad duty of explaining what happened. Thus, the scheme not only takes money from her organization, but leaves a bad taste in the mouths of victims.

Further, Matuszak says, other agency names have been used in similar schemes.

“It’s not just Boys and Girls Clubs, but other charities as well,” she says. “ ... It costs us and other charities a lot of money.”

The most recent con happened March 24. That day, Matuszak went golfing with a friend, who afterward stopped at the Walmart at 8915 N. Allen Road in Peoria. The friend spotted two young men at a table outside the front of the store, asking for donations for Boys and Girls Clubs.

Spotting a large jar stuffed with cash, the friend — knowing Boys and Girls Clubs does not typically do such fundraising — got suspicious. So the friend took a photo of the pair and sent it to Matuszak, who had never seen those faces before.

“I high-tailed it to Walmart, but they were gone,” Matuszak says.

Perhaps the two men had been spooked by the attention from Matuszak’s friend. Still, Matuszak called police, who arrived at the scene but found little to work with.

That wasn’t the first time. Four other times over the past year, the same sort of scam — “Please help Boys and Girls Club” — has been pulled at multiple Walmarts in the Peoria area, Matuszak says. She isn’t sure if the same two men always have run the con. Last year, after getting a tip, she went to the Allen Road Walmart and saw two men collecting in the name of her organization, with cash filling a large jar.

“I saw a lot of big bills in there,” she says.

Matuszak left and called police, who (just as in the latest instance) arrived just after the scammers had vanished.

According to a police report regarding the March 24 ruse, officers talked to the manager of Walmart. By corporate policy, charities are supposed to get permission and sign a register before setting up a fundraiser at the store. But no one signed up for that day.

However, security footage shows the two men setting up a table and canister at 3:38 p.m., then leaving 56 minutes later. The amount of their take is unknown, but their jar was thick with cash. By what Matuszak has heard and seen regarding all five scams, she thinks $7,000 was collected in total.

Matuszak says she talked with Walmart headquarters about the apparent ease in pulling off such scams. She says that Walmart promised that the registration policy would be more strictly enforced in and around Peoria.

“I think we’re going to see some changes,” Matuszak says.

Casey Staheli, corporate spokesman for Walmart, says the retailer doesn’t comment directly about security matters. However, he suggested that Peoria Walmarts would be directed to keep a better eye on fundraisers.

“It’s unfortunate that a few individuals would try to take advantage of our long relationship of working with community partners,” Steheli says. “Our store takes this seriously and is working to improve this process by reviewing and updating their policies, procedures and training to better serve our customers and the community organizations we support.”

Meantime, what can you do to make sure you don’t donate to a fake cause? Peoria police did not reply to a request for advice for would-be donors. But watchdog groups, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau, urge donors to research before giving, which pretty much precludes spur-of-the-moment donations.

Otherwise, when faced with a collection canister, Matuszak says to look for tell-tale indicators of authenticity, such as volunteers clad in T-shirts carrying the name of the organization. Or, a group might (as with Salvation Army kettles) tout a familiar sign.

“Don’t give to Boys and Girls Clubs or any organization if you have any doubts,” Matuszak says.

Of course, you can always give directly to an organization, via check or online. That way, you can avoid tossing money into a canister and later wondering if it went to the right place. Sometimes, it does not, as Matuszak well knows.

“It’s ridiculous,” she says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.