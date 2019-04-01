Sometime Monday, authorities were to reveal the identity of the wrong-way driver who slammed head-on into an Illinois State Police trooper's vehicle Saturday.

The accident on Interstate 94 killed the driver and the trooper, Macomb-area native Gerald "Jerry" Ellis.

The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reported the autopsy on the driver was to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The Lake County coroner was expected to release the driver's identity not long after the autopsy is completed.

The accident took place in the westbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway in Green Oaks, southwest of Waukegan. An investigation regarding the accident is underway.

Monday also is Illinois State Trooper Day. It's an annual day of statewide tribute.

Ellis, an 11-year State Police veteran, resided in Antioch with his wife, Stacy, and their daughters, aged 7 and 5. He was a 2002 graduate of the old Colchester High School.

"He always put his wife and his two girls first," Ellis' father, Terry, said Monday to the Journal Star. "He was just that type of guy."

The younger Ellis majored in law enforcement at Western Illinois University. His college studies were interrupted for almost a year by a U.S. Army deployment to Iraq, but he returned and graduated.

Gerald Ellis' grandfather was chief desk clerk for the State Police district based in Macomb. Terry Ellis worked in maintenance at Argyle Lake State Park, located near Colchester.

"He didn't want to do anything like that," Terry Ellis, who resides in Macomb, said about his son. "All through college, he kept telling me he wanted to go to the Illinois State Police.

"The day he got accepted into the police academy in Springfield, I was really proud of him. Been proud of him ever since. I've always been proud of him."

Donations to Gerald Ellis' family can be made through the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website or by mail at P.O Box 8168, Springfield, Ill., 62791.

In the comments section on the website, the Trooper Gerald Ellis Memorial Fund should be noted.

Gerald Ellis was the third state trooper killed in a vehicle-related accident this year. His funeral arrangements were incomplete as of Monday morning, but Terry Ellis said services likely will be in the Antioch area.

"He'll be deeply missed," the elder Ellis said. "He paid the ultimate price."