PEORIA — City police awakened a man sleeping in a running vehicle last week, then arrested him for possessing a handgun, according to authorities.

The incident took place about 2:30 a.m. March 29 in the 1200 block of Northeast Madison Avenue.

According to a police report, officers found a black 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix stationary along the thoroughfare. Its engine was running, the lights were off and the windshield wipers were on. It was not raining at the time, apparently.

The wipers slapping against the dry windshield created a loud, screeching sound, the report stated.

Behind the wheel, sound asleep, was a man police identified as Dimetrious A. Ivy Jr., 21. The car was in drive.

One officer attempted to open the driver-side door, but it was locked. Another officer opened the unlocked front-passenger door, shifted the car into park, shut the engine and removed the keys.

Then the officers awakened Ivy. He sat up in his seat and attempted to drive away, to no avail.

Ivy opened the door and attempted to get out of the car, but one officer grabbed him and patted him, according to the report. In Ivy's right-front pocket, the officer felt a hard object with a handle.

It was a small, gray, brown-handled gun, according to the report.

The officers arrested Ivy. He was booked into and released from the Peoria County Jail on two charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Ivy had been convicted of burglary.

This was the second auto-related incident in March that landed Ivy in jail. Earlier, Ivy rammed a vehicle into a Peoria police squad car, then led officers on a chase.