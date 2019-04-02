PEORIA — An agency that helps young children from underserved families received a $6.2 million federal grant, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced Tuesday.

The Moline Democrat, whose district includes parts of Peoria, said Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity Inc.’s Head Start program received the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from underserved families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age 5.

“Head Start programs are key to providing our children with a strong early childhood education and setting them up for future success both inside and outside of the classroom,” Bustos said in a news release. “I’m pleased these federal dollars will make their way back into the Peoria community and provide essential services to hardworking families with young children.”

McFarland A. Bragg II, the head of PCCEO, said in the same statement that “our Head Start and Early Head Start programs are key to helping meet the developmental needs of children."