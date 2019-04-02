MORTON — Tim Braker and incumbents Shad Beaty and Jeff Schmidgall were elected Tuesday to the Morton School Board.

Braker and Beaty won a three-candidate race for two seats for residents of the incorporated portion of the K-12 district, defeating Kimberly Larrabee.

Braker had 2,336 votes and Beaty had 2,100. Larrabee had 1,132 votes.

Incumbent Michelle Bernier did not run for re-election after serving on the board for eight years. With Bernier stepping down and Larrabee losing, the seven-member board will become an all-male board.

One of Larrabee's campaign focuses was the importance of having a woman on the board in a district in which 72 percent of employees are females.

Schmidgall was the lone candidate who ran for the one seat available for residents of the unincorporated portion of the district. He had 2,274 votes.

Voters could vote for as many as three candidates.

Beaty and Schmidgall were first elected in 2015.