EAST PEORIA — Three new members and one incumbent were elected Tuesday to the East Peoria City Council.

Commissioner Dan Decker won his fourth term on the council and was the top vote-getter with 2,078 votes in the seven-person race. Challengers Seth Mingus, the son of retiring mayor Dave Mingus, finished second with 1,912 votes, followed by Mark Hill, 1,749 votes, and Michael Sutherland, 1,276 votes.

The four were elected to four-year terms.

Falling short and rounding out the field were Norm Sales, 1,235; Stephen Matheny 1,218; and Rocio Matthews, 337.

Voter turnout was 21.6 percent of the city's 15,659 registered voters.

Decker is an assistant chief on the East Peoria Fire Department.

Mingus, who will have to vacate his seat on the Tazewell County Board to serve on the East Peoria council, is the principal and superintendent of the South Pekin school district. It was his second run for the East Peoria office.

Hill worked at Caterpillar and holds a masters in business from the University of Illinois.

Sutherland is a businessman.

The new council will be sworn in to office next month.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.