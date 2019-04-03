EAST PEORIA — Commissioner John Kahl will move two seats to his right on the City Council dais as the next mayor of the city of East Peoria.

Kahl defeated fellow commissioner Tim Jeffers in Tuesday's mayoral election, 2,189 to 1,111, or 66 percent to 34 percent.

Kahl, 53, was elected to the City Council in 2015. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and is a territory sales manager for Sysco Guest Supply. He and his family reside on Field Court in East Peoria. He served on the council as the commissioner of public health and safety, overseeing the operations of the city's fire department.

Known for being a fiscal watchdog on the council, Kahl was always comfortable casting the lone vote of dissent on numerous resolutions. He opposed the half-cent sales tax increase the council passed last year to ease a financial shortfall, and frequently asserted that the city had a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

Kahl, who was never afraid to bluntly speak his mind at council meetings, follows the mild-mannered Dave Mingus as mayor of the five member city council. Mingus is retiring from public service after 12 years as a commissioner on the council followed by 12 years as the city's mayor.

Jeffers leaves government service after serving 12 years on the City Council. He came on the council in 2009 with Mayor Mingus and commissioners Dan Decker and Gary Densberger. Only the fifth slot on the council has changed during the last 12 years. Decker won re-election to the council Tuesday and Densberger chose not to run for a fourth term.

