The death of Illinois State Police trooper Gerald Ellis appears tragic. But if reports from the Chicago area are accurate, the tragedy scale should increase exponentially.

The man accused of driving head-on into Ellis' squad car last weekend in Lake County might never have had a driver's license.

Ellis, a Macomb-area native, was killed as a result of the wreck. So was the other driver, Dan Davies of Calumet City.

A representative of the Illinois Secretary of State's office told WMAQ-TV no evidence of Davies ever having a license can be found.

That didn't prevent Davies from receiving more than 70 tickets, according to the WMAQ report. He also was arrested twice for drunken driving.

According to the Lake County coroner, Davies had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Green Oaks.

"This case is outrageous," Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker told WMAQ.

The TV station reported Davies' first citation for driving without a license came in 1996. Davies' most recent drunken-driving arrest came in November.

Davies faced multiple charges of aggravated DUI in Cook County Criminal Court, according to WMAQ. But the station reported Davies never was jailed and never had to post a cash bond.

"I don't know that I have a vocabulary to say how it would rate," Druker was quoted as saying. "It would be on the bottom. It's miserable."

A spokesman for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx didn't respond to a WMAQ requests for comment. Nick in the Morning has contacted Druker.

Davies also was charged in more than 20 criminal cases, the TV station reported. Among the charges were criminal damage to property, domestic battery, battery on a police officer, drug dealing and drug possession.

Ellis grew up in rural Colchester. He was a 2002 graduate of the old Colchester High School. He resided in Antioch with his wife and two daughters.

Various social-media reports from witnesses have suggested Ellis drove his vehicle in the path of Davies' vehicle, to prevent other drivers from being hit. The State Police have not confirmed that.

Ellis' visitation has been scheduled for 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake. A police procession is to begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the same location. Interment is private.