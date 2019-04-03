While Pekin parents learn about local businesses, their children can cavort on carnival rides, in bounce houses and at game booths during the Pekin Business Showcase on April 13.

According to Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce events manager Renna Hadsall, the Chamber has been partnering with the Peoria-based event planner R&B Productions for the past five years to combine the Pekin Business Showcase with the annual Pekin Kids’ Festival.

“Prior to that, we would do a business expo,” she said. “At times, we would have plenty of vendors. Other years, we wouldn’t have as many vendors, but we would have a lot of attendees. It was really kind of hit-and-miss. The Pekin Kids’ Festival had been going on for a couple of years, and they were wanting more businesses in there and found that we could partner together very well to meet each others’ needs.”

The Pekin Kids’ Festival and the Pekin Business Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13 at the Avanti’s Dome at 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin. Tickets will be available at the door for $6 each or $20 for a four-pack of tickets.

There are currently 24 businesses and organizations signed up for the Business Showcase, Hadsall added. Each business or organization will have at least one 10-foot-by-10-foot booth from which they will give visitors information on the goods or services they provide.

“We’ll have the Pekin Park District that will have information about what’s going on for the kids this summer or other activities,” said Hadsall. “We have schools that are there looking to see if they can’t get people to sign up or give out additional information about their school. They’ll have activities to get the kids involved. They may have giveaways in order to get parents or grandparents interested in their services.”

In keeping with the carnival atmosphere of a Pekin Kids’ Festival, organizations participating in the showcase often set up activities like ring toss or fishing games or wheels of fortune. Business Showcase volunteers will hand out passports to visitors, who must visit all Business Showcase booths to have them filled out for a chance to win prizes. The booths will be judged by volunteers for special recognition.

“We give special recognition to the booths that put in some extra effort: Most Friendly, Best Visitor Experience, or Best Presentation,” said Hadsall. “We do some things to make it fun for them. We give them blue ribbons for having an extra-special booth that particular year. Many of the Chamber businesses that don’t necessarily participate with a booth provide volunteers. So, there are many Chamber businesses that help me out either in our Chamber booth handing out passports, judging the booths or things like that. So, it really is a large effort of volunteers.”