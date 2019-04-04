A central Illinois disc league starts its season Monday with a fun, exercised-filled competition for all dogs and owners, said its captain.

The Heart of Illinois Frisbee Dogs Disc League will begin play April 8 at Norwood Park in Norwood, Ill. Participants will play each Monday at that venue for five weeks.

“Every week, players come and play frisbee with their dogs,” said Alycia Marek of Pekin, team captain for the league. “It’s toss and fetch and it (is judged according to the distance of the throw). As soon as your dog catches a frisbee, it is counted. They get points for each quadrant they’re in. The farther you can throw, the more points the throw and catch are worth.”

The league consists of one 10-member team, according to Marek. The members come from communities throughout central Illinois including Peoria, Pekin and Delavan. After each event, the team records its scores on Google Spreadsheet. The scores are then compared with scores turned in by teams from all over the world.

“There are league teams in Australia and some in Canada, so it’s international league play,” she said. “When we played in 2017, ... we were ranked 60 out of about 120 teams.”

The league was unable to participate in competition last year because they were unable to find a venue, Marek added. In 2017, the league’s home field was a friend’s backyard.

“We try to keep (the events) in one place,” she said.

The league welcomes four-legged members ranging from tiny Pomeranians to giant Newfoundlands. Marek recommended the pastime as a fun form of exercise for dogs and their owners.

“It’s a way to get your dogs off the couch and get them out doing something fun,” she added. “Even if they don’t get any points, they still get some fun and exercise. You don’t have to be a professional to be able to do this — just as long as you can throw a frisbee and your dog can catch it and bring it back. Anybody is welcome to come and play, even if they just want to check it out and see if it’s for them.”

Marek encouraged area residents to make their way to Norwood Park on Monday evenings, because she believes competitive frisbee chasing is not only beneficial and fun for dogs and their owners but is also an entertaining spectator sport.

“It’s always pretty impressive seeing a dog catch a frisbee and to see how fast they can run,” she said. “If anybody wants to spectate, they’re more than welcome to come out. We just ask that your dog be (on a leash), or leave them at home. Dogs should be on a six-foot leash or less. No flexi-leads, please, and no retractable leashes.”

The cost of joining the league is $10 and is due by the third week of competition. For more information, call Marek at 815-992-5126 or visit the league’s Facebook page by entering its name into the search bar.