PEKIN — A Creve Coeur man will serve a 10-year prison term for possessing child porn videos involving children as young as 6 months.

Dale Markham, 60, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive five-year terms after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography in Tazewell County Circuit Court. Two others were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Markham, of 115 N. Stewart St., was arrested Nov. 15 after an investigation by a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department detective assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The probe was based on information from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It determined that pornography uploaded to a certain website had come from an account originating in Tazewell County. The investigation identified Markham as the account owner, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Armed with a search warrant, the detective located Markham, who admitted he had possessed and shared child porn on the website and permitted a search of his cellphone. It contained four videos of girls between the estimated ages of 6 months to 5 years being sexually penetrated, the affidavit stated.

Markham had no prior felony record in Tazewell County.