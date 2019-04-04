NBC News' "Dateline" program Friday evening will focus on the case of a Eureka man arrested last year in the slaying of a Washington state girl.

Robert Washburn was arrested last year in what had been a long-cold case involving the slaying of Jennifer Bastian.

The 13-year-old disappeared in 1986 in Tacoma while riding her bike, and her body was found weeks later.

Detectives developed leads that pointed them to Washburn, who had been living quietly at the Woodridge Apartments on Bullock Street in Eureka. He pleaded guilty in her death last year.

The program focuses on the abduction and death of Bastian as well as a separate abduction and killing of Michella Welch in the Tacoma area several months before. Another man has been arrested and charged in that case.

It features interviews with the mothers of both girls, Pattie Bastian and Barbara Leonard, as well as police Det. Lindsey Wade, who was near the same age as both girls when the killings occurred and who worked on the cases.

The program airs Friday on NBC at 9 p.m. locally.