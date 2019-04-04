PEORIA — Accused of shoplifting, a Peoria woman told police she supports her children by stealing liquor, according to a Peoria police report.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Target, 5001 N. Big Hollow Road. Earlier than night, an employee spotted the arrival of a 27-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting liquor two days earlier, the report stated.

The employee said he witnessed the woman put two bottles of Don Julio tequila into her purse and a bottle of Oban scotch into her coat, the report stated. The employee called police after stopping the woman as she left the store without paying for the alcohol, the report stated.

To police, the woman said that "she is trying to survive and support her kids. ... (She) steals the liquor and then trades it for formula and oatmeal and other things for her kids," the report stated.

She said she could not provide the name of the person involved in her barter scheme. "It was a friend of a friend, so she did not know who they were," the report stated.

She was transported to the Peoria County Jail and booked on a misdemeanor count of theft. She was issued a notice to appear, then released.