PEORIA — A fire Thursday night caused about $35,000 in damage to a Central Peoria house, according to authorities.

About 9:15 p.m., firefighters reported to 702 W. Gift Ave. and found flames in the attic of the house. Nobody was inside, a news release stated.

It took about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Faulty wiring appeared to be at fault, the release stated. The house was deemed uninhabitable until repairs were made.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was contacted to help find temporary housing for the three occupants, according to the report.

The house is located just west of the intersection of Sheridan Road and Loucks Avenue.