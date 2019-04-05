PEORIA — A Peoria man was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison Thursday for his part in a June 2017 robbery of a man in Mapleton.

Kareem C. Dixon, 29, whose last known address was 1017 E. McClure Ave., was sentenced on the single count of aggravated robbery. In return for his plea, Peoria County prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of armed robbery that carries a maximum of 45 years behind bars. The aggravated robbery charge has a maximum of 15 years.

Also charged was Wade W. Wilson, 28, of 548 Hillcrest Terrace in Creve Coeur, who was sentenced March 28 to 21 1/2 years for armed robbery in connection with the same June 29, 2017, incident.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s Department reports, the victim, who is from Canton, was in the 8600 block of Wheeler Road to meet Wilson, presumably to buy marijuana. When he arrived, he got into Wilson’s car, where Dixon was in the backseat. The three drove to a nearby storage locker facility, and it was there that Dixon allegedly pointed a gun at the victim from the backseat and took his money, wallet and cellphone. When police searched Dixon’s car, they allegedly found an AR-15, ski mask and a pistol, according to court records.