PEORIA -- On Friday, several people will gather at a Downtown Peoria lounge to watch the nationally syndicated “Steve Wilkos Show” hoping to get answers about a Peoria woman who has been missing for more than 18 months.

At 8 a.m. Friday, on the CW, the episode with the mother of Alexis Scott as well as the woman who runs a Facebook group dedicated to keeping Alexis’ name out there, will air. A the N9NE Culture Lounge, 633 Main St., has offered to open for a "viewing party." There is a $5 fee which, the lounge says, will go to efforts to find the missing woman.

Also on that show was a “person of interest” who was on the stage with them and who had taken a lie detector test, paid for by the show. Dusti Moultrie, a former Peoria resident who now lives in Texas, said the taping of the show last month was an emotional one for her and April Scott, who is Alexis' mother and who has tirelessly campaigned for people to continue to looking for her daughter.

"When I got involved with Alexis's case, it was to advocate for her mom April. My mission was to bring awareness and resources. That's exactly what happened by going to Steve Wilkos. Alexis will now have national attention. I also want everyone to know that April is truly one of the strongest women I've ever met! Every emotion you will see on Friday is true, raw, and real," Moultrie said.

Alexis was at a Sept. 23, 2017, party on Richmond Street briefly, having arrived there at about 5 a.m., investigators have said. She left a short time later, and that’s where the trail stops. Police say they have talked to the people who were at the house, executed search warrants, put her name into a national missing persons database and spent hundreds of hours on the case.



Moultrie said the followers of her Facebook group reached out to the show. About a week ago, she and Scott found out that they would be appearing on the show.

“It was hard and very stressful, as I have spent almost two years attempting to find out where she is and who’s responsible,” said April Scott from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just before she flew home. “Rehashing it all is heart wrenching. The person involved in today’s test is evil and has an uncaring form, has no idea what it is to hurt someone else’s child or put them in danger.”