Sunday

Apr 7, 2019 at 5:03 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Andrew Hart, 35; Amanda Rhoades, 33; both Pekin.

Austin Howle, 25, Bartonville; Ana Roman, 24, Peoria.

Brett Hundley, 49, Peoria; Chastity Babcock, 44, Galesburg.

Ross Jefford, 33; Emily Pomrenke, 26; both East Peoria.

Jeffrey McCollum, 48; Margaret Norman, 47; both Marquette Heights.

Jeremy McElya, 44; Kimberly Koch, 44; both Washington.

Deborah Martin, 52; Terri Tunis, 47; both East Peoria.

Daniel Meminger, 30; Brittany Fair, 29; both Morton.

Robert Peckenpaugh, 49; Holly Marmion, 47; both Peoria.

Tyson Rathmel, 33; Davida Tribbett, 36; both Manito.

Luke Roach, 20, Bartonville; Kelsey Anske, 21, Pekin.

Michael Urish, 27; Taylor Anderson, 23; both Peoria.

Dillion Williams, 21; Taylor Jackson, 22; both Pekin.

Robert Wilson, 42; Celina Taylor, 42; both Peoria.

Brent Wolf, 29; Jamie Lehenbauer, 33; both Morton.

Woodford County

John Lutz, 21; Caterina Murrell, 23; both Washington.

Jeffrey Neavor, 45; Erin Hawks, 44; both Morton.

Michael Ranta, 37; Leah Krutzer, 35, Metamora.

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Reese-Sturgeon, Tracy and Sturgeon, David.

 