Last week was a frustrating one for the Pekin baseball team.

The Dragons (4-3, 0-2) lost all three games they played by a combined five runs, and one of the losses was in extra innings.

After dropping 3-2 decisions to Dunlap and Chillicothe IVC, Pekin fell 4-1 Wednesday to Dunlap in eight innings. The games against Dunlap were Mid-Illini Conference openers.

“All three games last week were winnable,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis.

Bradley-bound Dunlap pitcher Taylor Catton shut down the host Dragons on Wednesday on Harry Anderson Field.

He struck out 13, walked one, and allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings before leaving because of the pitch-count rule.

John Day, an Illinois Central College recruit, worked the last 2/3 of an inning for the Eagles, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Pekin’s No. 5-9 hitters were a combined 0-for-15 with 12 strikeouts.

Nathan Righi of the Dragons matched Catton pitch-for-pitch. The Illinois Springfield recruit fanned 12, did not issue a walk, and gave up four hits and one run in seven innings.

Riley Bradshaw came on in the eighth for the Dragons and was touched for three runs. The inning began with a hit batter and two walks that loaded the bases with nobody out.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Pekin tied the game on a two-out, RBI single by Max Jones that brought home Cole Russell from second base, but the Dragons left Righi stranded on third base.

