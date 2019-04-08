PEORIA — A Peoria man suffered critical injuries after he fled on foot from a pursuer, fell 30 feet down a ravine and splashed into a creek, police say.

Police used a rope to pull the 23-year-old from the water early Friday. His temperature was 92 degrees when he arrived at a local hospital, according to a Peoria police report.

About 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the man and three friends drove to Crusen's, 2117 W. Farmington Road. A friend later told police that the group drank together but then got separated. The friend said he had observed no altercations involving the 23-year-old.

About 1:50 a.m. Friday, witnesses told police, a "Hispanic male" chased the 23-year-old in Crusen's parking lot, the report stated. According to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, the 23-year-old might have been suspected of attempting to break into a vehicle.

The 23-year-old hid under a truck until the other man kicked him, the Peoria police report stated. Then the 23-year-old ran toward a tree line at the edge of the lot.

Peoria County sheriff's deputies were flagged down by a witness who saw the 23-year-old tumble down a 30-foot ravine that leads to Dry Run Creek. He collided with a metal pole at the bottom of the ravine, then slipped into the creek, the report stated.

"His body was fully submerged in the water, except his face," the report stated. "Deputies climbed down, connected a rope around (the man) and pulled him out of the water and to safety."

An ambulance took the man to UnityPoint Health-Methodist, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, the report stated. With a body temperature of 92 degrees, he was treated for hypothermia. He also suffered a deep laceration to his right upper arm and right cheek, along with a collapsed lung, the report stated.

"Nothing alarming was found during the CT scans," the report stated.

Others tests showed he had "THC and a high blood-alcohol content in his system," the report stated.

His condition was reported as critical but stable early Friday, according to the report. Further information about the man's condition was not available Monday.

Police did not have any immediate leads regarding identity of the pursuer. The matter is under investigation.