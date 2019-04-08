It was cold and rainy Thursday, but the Pekin girls soccer team didn’t mind as it rolled to a 4-0 victory at Galesburg.

“We just went through a stretch of three tough games (a loss to Dunlap and ties with Moline and Morton), so I started all underclassmen to give them some playing time and we played well,” said Dragons coach Edgar Sandoval.

McKenzie Cupi, who normally plays in the back, moved up and scored twice for Pekin (3-1-2), assisted by Jaden Smith and Allie Scally.

“McKenzie made the most of her opportunity,” Sandoval said about the senior tri-captain.

Freshman Abi McGrane scored her first varsity goal (assisted by Valerie Champagne) and Alex Bassen also scored.

Pekin goalie Paige Smith registered her fourth shutout. She wasn’t busy. She needed to make only one save.

Bailey Carothers was busy. She made 20 saves in goal for Galesburg (1-9).

Pekin standout Tyranie Cox did not play because of scholarship interview.

