MORTON — School Board members Tuesday approved low bids totaling $1.37 million for projects at the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center and Grundy Elementary School.

A bid of $494,893 from Mechanical Service of Peoria to replace the original heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and lower roof at Bertha Frank was approved.

The current HVAC system, installed in 1996, is aging and deteriorating. One of the system's six units no longer functions because a heat exchanger doesn't work.

All six units are on the lower roof. Superintendent Jeff Hill it makes sense to replace the lower roof as part of the HVAC project because the roof work can be done after the original HVAC equipment is removed.

The lower and upper roofs at Bertha Frank also are original to the facility. The upper roof is scheduled for replacement in 2022. The lower roof is slightly smaller than the upper roof.

Five bids were submitted for the project at Bertha Frank, which is on the Morton High School campus and is used year-round by school and community groups.

Roofs at Grundy, Lettie Brown Elementary School and the district's Morton Education and Administration Center were damaged by a Nov. 2, 2016, hail storm.

The Lettie Brown and MEAC roofs were replaced last year, with most of the cost covered by insurance. Grundy wasn't done because of time constraints.

Tremont-based CAD Construction submitted the low bid of $882,900 for the roof replacement at Grundy. Hill said insurance will cover all but $150,000 of the cost of the project.

Three bids were submitted for the work at Grundy.

Also Tuesday, board members rehired each of the K-12 district's administrators for the 2019-2020 school year.

"Thank you for doing that. We have a wonderful administrative team in our district," Hill said. "Their cohesion, energy, enthusiasm and leadership aren't typical."

