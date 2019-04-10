Pediatricians across the nation are calling on Fisher-Price to immediately recall its Rock 'n Play sleeper, calling it "deadly."

The American Academy of Pediatrics claims 32 sleep-related infant deaths are linked to the popular sleeper, while Fisher-Price put the number of deaths at 10. The deaths reportedly occured when unrestrained infants rolled over.

Friday, Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning for owners of the Rock 'n Play, but doctors say that's not good enough, CBS News reports.

"This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," Kyle Yasuda, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a written statement obtained by People magazine. “There is convincing evidence that the Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies.”

The Friday warning urged parents to stop using the sleeper when infants turn 3 months old. That's typically when infants are able to roll over on their own.

But a Consumer Reports investigation cited by CBS News found that some of the infants who died were younger than 3 months old.

"Based on the deaths and injuries associated with the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play, the product clearly puts infants' safety at risk and should be recalled immediately," William Wallace, senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, said. "All other inclined sleepers should be investigated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These products conflict with American Academy of Pediatrics' safe sleep recommendations, and manufacturers should pull them off the market."