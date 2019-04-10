The Pekin girls soccer team beat Canton 7-0 Tuesday at Coal Miners Park.

But the Mid-Illini Conference win wasn’t as easy as it looked.

“I was a little disappointed with our play in the first half,” said Dragons coach Edgar Sandoval. “Give Canton credit. They defended well. But we weren’t executing well. We were playing at Canton’s pace, a slower pace. We weren’t dictating the pace.”

Sandoval’s halftime message to his team about the game’s pace got through to his players. The Dragons (4-1-2, 1-1-1) quickly expanded their 3-0 lead at the intermission.

“We played much better in the second half,” Sandoval said. “We were more aggressive, and I liked how we created chances off the ball.”

Tyranie Cox and Allie Scally each scored two goals for Pekin. Bailey Bassen and Morgan Haynes each had a goal and an assist. Becca Painter scored the other Dragons’ goal and Kerrigan Link, Maile Ramos and Scally each had an assist.

Pekin goalie Paige Smith made two saves in recording her fifth shutout of the season.

Goalie Carmon Abbadusky made 18 saves for Canton (6-6-2, 1-3).

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.