PEKIN — With the arrival of spring, amateur gardeners throughout the Midwest are plotting their plots and determining what plants and flowers will best beautify their corners of the regional landscape.

In Pekin, the Hoe and Hope Garden Club is preparing for its 55th year of maintaining and planting three local gardens. The corners of Pekin that fall under the club’s responsibilities are a garden at 14th Street and Willow Street in front of Pekin Fire Department Station 2, another on the north side of the Pekin Public Library, and a plot on Second Street that features a “Pekin Welcomes You” sign.

“We just cleaned (the plots), and we will plant the gardens at the end of this month,” said Hoe and Hope Garden Club President Vicki Volker. “Then, we maintain them the whole year. We water them, weed them, replant them if necessary if they don’t get enough rain. We just take care of them until the fall.”

In addition to perennial plants and flowers, the club always plants the marigolds that were a favorite flower of distinguished Pekin resident former U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen.

The club always tries to give the gardens its members tend a slightly new look each year. The different look may be achieved by planting a new color of flower, or by introducing a new type of plant, or simply by rearrangement of flower and plant beds.

“We plant a lot of flowers from seed now,” said Volker. “We used to buy a lot of plants, but we’re trying not to do that. They’re getting so expensive with so few members. We don’t have anything new planned this year yet.”

When the club was formed in 1965, it only had a handful of members, according to Volker. Membership has fluctuated over the years, and currently the group currently consists of six active members. The club is always seeking new members, not only to help with the work but also to help plan this year’s planting and maintenance projects. Volker emphasized that she is particularly hoping to attract younger members.

“Some of our members can’t get down and pull the weeds anymore,” she said. “It’s getting more difficult. We need anyone who likes to play in the dirt. (Members) can expand their creativity by helping us plan the gardens at the different locations. They’re never the same each year. (New members) help us decide what plants would grow best where.”

The club meets on a somewhat irregular schedule, Volker added. The group does not meet in January or February because there is nothing for members to plant or maintain in the winter. The first meeting of the year takes place in either March or April. The club then meets monthly, with the exceptions of July and November. The last meeting of the year is the club Christmas party.

“It really depends on what we have going,” she said. “A lot of times, we take tours of different gardens in the area. We tour our gardens, plant flowers and have lunch. We always have to go to lunch some place. We usually decide when we’re at the gardens where we’d like to go that day. We usually meet at the 14th Street garden.”

Annual membership dues for the club are $20, paid each November. For more information on the club, call Volker at 309-202-3485.

“I will tell them where we’re going to meet at the next meeting,” Volker said. “They just come, and if they like what we’re doing, they can join."