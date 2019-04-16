Now that’s the way to end a losing streak.

The Pekin baseball team ended a four-game skid Friday when it defeated defending Class 3A state champion Morton 7-5 in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Morton.

The win came four days after the Potters blasted the Dragons 14-2 at Pekin’s Harry Anderson Field in a game that ended after six innings because of the run rule.

Pekin coach Larry Davis hopes Friday’s victory has gotten the Dragons (4-4, 1-3) back on track. Pekin started the season with three straight impressive wins before the losing streak began.

“We were looking good and getting pats on the back when we were winning,” Davis said. “But it became fool’s gold. That’s happened the last five or six seasons with our team. We need to get off the roller-coaster and not let losses pile up.”

The Dragons scored all their runs against Morton (10-2, 3-1) in their win in two innings.

Nathan Righi blasted a three-run homer in the third and the Dragons sent four unearned runs across the plate in the fourth with the key hits a two-run single by Evan Pogioli and an RBI single by Brady Grashoff.

The Potters committed three errors in the fourth, having several issues with Pekin bunts.

Morton tied the game at 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third, but fell behind 7-3 after the Dragons’ fourth-inning flurry and countered only with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Righi pitched five innings, striking out seven. Max Jones finished on the mound for Pekin, fanning four and allowing only one unearned run in two innings.

Righi, Pogioli and Jones each had two hits.

Nick Guerra had two hits and drove in two runs for Morton.

Pekin was supposed to play Bloomington on Friday, but faced Morton instead after the game was postponed Wednesday because of field conditions and Thursday because of a lack of umpires.

Davis said the Bloomington game probably will be rescheduled for late in the season.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.