Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, April 17.

Later this month, a new barbecue restaurant is expected to open in Campustown Shopping Center in Peoria.

Dac's Smokehouse is to fill space at 1200 W. Main St. occupied most recently by the short-lived Smoky Burgers 'n Frites. Before that, it was home to an outlet of the Bellacino's sandwich-shop chain.

The name comes from the middle initials of the smokehouse principals, according to owner Matthew White. He is a Peoria County native who worked in fine dining in Chicago before he returned home for family reasons.

"Barbecue is my hobby," White said. "I kind of reached the levels I wanted to reach in fine dining, and I wanted to do this. It's a lot more fun."

Dac's specialties are to be traditional barbecue offerings with a twist, according to White. Smoked-meat nachos and smoked tandoori chicken wraps are to sit side-by-side on the menu with ribs and pulled pork.

"We're using a little bit of creativity," White said. "Plus everything's done by us. There are no processed foods in our kitchen. ... We have a smaller freezer than you have at home."

Beer and wine also is to be served. If things go well, White plans to a full bar at some point.

The location was attractive because of the variety of nearby restaurants adjacent to the Bradley University campus, according to White. He cited One World Cafe and Thanh Linh Vietnamese restaurant, among others.

"It's the center of everything," White said. "We wanted to be part of it."

