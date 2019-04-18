PEKIN — A person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon stabbing in Pekin, police have said.

Pekin Police spokeswoman Billie Ingles said the stabbing occurred in the 300 block of South Street. She said police learned of the stabbing when a victim came into the UnityPoint-Pekin hospital at about 2:36 p.m. Two adult men were involved, she said.

A person has been taken into custody but it wasn't clear why or on what charges. What led up to the stabbing, the extent of the victim's injuries and other details weren't yet released by the department.

This story will be updated.