Emergency pavement repairs between 2 and 5 a.m.

GOODFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that eastbound Interstate 74 between milepost 112 at Goodfield and milepost 120 at Carlock will close in the early morning hours of Friday, April 19.

The closure is necessary so that crews can perform emergency pavement patching, which will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. Motorists will detour at exit 112 and take U.S. 150 to Carlock, where they can get back on eastbound I-74.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.