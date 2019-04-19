PEORIA — Common Place's Adult Literacy Program will offer a workshop for potential volunteer tutors from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at 514 S. Shelley St in the organization's Founder's Room.

The workshop will include an overview of best practices in adult basic education and literacy education, practical tutoring strategies, teaching tips, demonstration lessons and a sample lesson-planning session.

Common Place provides tutoring in the areas of reading, writing, math and GED preparation.

Registration is free, and all support materials will be provided. Call (309) 674-3315 or eamil Carey Applegate at carey.applegate@commonplacepeoria.org to register and to arrange for any ADA accommodations.