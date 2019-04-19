PEKIN — An argument between stepbrothers sparked Thursday afternoon's stabbing that sent one man to a hospital and another to jail, police said.

Ryne Schroeder, 26, was booked on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, according to Pekin police. He is being held at the Tazewell County Jail, pending a bond hearing.

The 27-year-old victim remains at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, said Pekin police spokeswoman Billie Ingles. He has a stab wound to the neck, she said. However, she declined to describe the severity of the injury.

The stabbing occurred in the 300 block of South Street. Police learned of the stabbing when a victim came in to UnityPoint-Pekin hospital at 2:36 p.m. Schroeder was arrested shortly thereafter at a residence in the 400 block of Koch Street. The victim was later transferred to OSF.

Police did not know what the stepbrothers had been arguing about.