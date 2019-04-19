Cory Proehl stayed mostly in the background last year, watching and learning.

“There was a lot of observe, a lot to soak in,” he said.

This is year No. 2 for the Pekin Park District’s director of golf after he replaced Steve Funk following Funk’s retirement, and change is in the air.

“We have two great golf courses in Lick Creek and Parkview. I love them both. I feel Lick Creek is one of the best courses in the Midwest,” Proehl said.

“I’m not being disrespectful when I say I want to breathe new life into both courses. Our goal is to provide a private golf club experience at a public golf course.”

Proehl worked alongside Funk during March 2018, trying to absorb as much knowledge about Lick Creek and Parkview as he could from Funk, who was employed by the Park District for 45 years before retiring March 31, 2018.

Then the hard work began.

“I thought constantly about how we can improve things like our golf course operations, tournaments, lessons, course conditions, facilities and merchandise,” Proehl said.

Some improvements were made last year.

The golf cart path alongside the No. 6 green at Parkview was renovated.

A new point-of-sale system was installed at both courses in November. The Golf Now G1 system has cloud-based software and allows starters, rangers and beverage cart attendants to use tablets.

Fifty 2019 Club Car golf carts arrived at Lick Creek in September, replacing the same amount of 2003 Club Car carts.

“We were spending $4,000 to $5,000 per year on repairs of those old carts,” Proehl said.

Lick Creek has a total of 75 carts. The other 25 are 2011 model Yamaha carts.

Parkview has 57 carts. Twenty are 2016 Yamaha models. The other 37 carts are 2003 Club Car models.

Most of this year’s improvements will be at Lick Creek, Proehl said, with course conditions being the focus at Parkview.

Lick Creek improvements include a renovation of the old clubhouse and painting and re-staining in the current clubhouse, a new open design for the golf shop, a new quadrant system for setting pins on greens, a fresh look for the driving range and a new scoreboard at the driving range made by the Pekin Community High School construction technology class, and new pin flags with Lick Creek’s new logo.

There’s a new man in charge of the physical makeup of both courses. Greg Funk is the new golf course superintendent. He’s one of about 40 employees who work at the courses.

As for tournaments, Proehl is proud to say the River Cup will return to Lick Creek next year following a long absence.

“Bringing the River Cup back to Lick Creek was on my radar when I came here,” he said.

As for this year, a Mid-American Junior Golf Tour event will be held July 8-9 at Lick Creek for those who didn’t qualify for the American Junior Golf Association’s D.A. Points Junior Championship, which will be held July 8-11 at Pekin Country Club.

Lick Creek will play host to a Points tournament qualifier hosted by the River Cup Foundation on May 5.

Proehl, who will turn 44 on April 18, has been a Class A member of the PGA since 2007.

He has deep ties to Pekin and he says he’s happy to be home.

He’s a 1994 Pekin Community High School graduate who was captain of the state champion 1993 PCHS golf team. He later played for the Lincoln College and Bradley University golf teams.

Before being hired by the Pekin Park District, he accumulated 18 years of experience working at golf courses in Arizona, Iowa, Colorado and Kansas.

Lick Creek, which opened for the season April 1, is at 2210 N. Parkway Drive, north of Sheridan Road. Phone number is 346-0077.

Parkview, open year-round, is at 2300 Broadway St. Phone number is 346-8494.

For information on Lick Creek and Parkview, go to the Lick Creek or Pekin Park District Facebook pages or www.pekinparkdistrict.org.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.