A stabbing at a Pekin home on April 18 came when a man fought his step-brother after he was kicked out of the house for his drug use and behavior, according to a prosecutor’s court affidavit.

Ryne Schroeder, 26, was charged Monday with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to Ricky Shults, who suffered a wound to his neck that produced heavy bleeding, according to the affidavit.

Shults, 27, was taken by his father Randy to UnityPoint Health — Pekin and then an ambulance took him to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, according to the affidavit. His condition was not available Monday.

At UnityPoint, Randy told police Schroeder stabbed his son as the two fought inside the back door to their home at 312 South St., according to the affidavit. He said Schroeder immediately said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

The trouble stemmed from the family’s order for Schroeder to leave the house because he ingests methamphetamine, which produces “very paranoid” behavior, Randy Shults said, according to the affidavit. While at work, Shults received calls and texts from Schroeder claiming Randy was stealing his belongings, the affidavit stated.

Shults checked his home security camera feed to see Schroeder taking items from the house, according to the affidavit. He drove there and confronted Schroeder, who began a fight that ended when Schroeder appeared to calm down, Shults said.

Shults walked in the home’s back door where he found his son, according to the affidavit. Schroeder followed brandishing a knife and began the fight with Ricky Shults that produced the stabbing, the affidavit stated.

The three drove to the hospital, where Schroeder left them after accusing them of “ganging up” on him, the affidavit stated. Police arrested him a short time later at another home in Pekin.

He remained in custody on the $125,000 bond set at a court hearing Saturday pending his next court appearance on May 9. Schroeder also faces a meth possession charge that was filed in December.